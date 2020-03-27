Reggae singer Bob Andy has died

Veteran reggae singer and prolific songwriter Keith ‘Bob Andy’ Anderson has died.

He was 76.

Glory Music principal, Tommy Cowan, confirmed to The Gleaner, that Anderson, who had been ailing for some time, passed away at 8:30 this morning while at home in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

“I have spoken to the family and they say he died peacefully. He was not in any pain,” Cowan shared.

“His daughter, Bianca, was by his bedside, and so too was her mother.”

News broke on Wednesday that the entertainer, who had been battling cancer for some years, was gravely ill.

When The Gleaner spoke to Cowan that evening, he said that he was in the process of “sending Bob a message of encouragement.”

In the early 1970s, Bob Andy, whose career spanned several decades, recorded with Marcia Griffiths as the duo Bob and Marcia, initially for Studio One, but later under producer Harry J's tutelage.

They had a major UK hit with the song, Young, Gifted and Black, and went on tour in England together.

Anderson was conferred with Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander for his contributions to the development of Jamaican music by the government in October 2006.

