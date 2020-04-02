Jamaica's COVID-19 cases up by three, now 47

Jamaica has three more confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the country’s tally to 47.

The Health and Wellness Ministry reports that of the five pending test results from yesterday, two samples have tested negative while three are positive.

The new cases are:

* A couple from St Elizabeth with a travel history from New York, with the female, aged 79, and the male 73 years old.

* A 32-year-old male from Portland, with no travel history. His mode of transmission is under investigation.

The Ministry says there are now 27 imported cases, 17 import-related and three are under investigation.

It says Jamaica has tested a total of 476 samples, including those tested for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections.

Of the 476 samples, three results are pending, while 47 samples were positive, and 426 were negative.

