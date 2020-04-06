‘I am well,’ says Ruel Reid amid rumour

Resigned Education Minister Ruel Reid has dismissed reports that he has been hospitalised after taking an overdose of prescription drugs.

The claim was circulating on social media today.

However, Reid told The Gleaner that he and his family have been safe and have been coping with measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

"I want to assure that I am well, my family is well," he said.

Reid; his wife Sharen; their daughter Sharelle as well as Caribbean Maritime University president Professor Fritz Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 8.

Last October they were arrested and charged with fraud related offences following a year-long corruption probe into the Education Ministry and the university.

Reid and Pinnock had been seeking to have the charges quashed saying the Financial Investigation Division was not empowered to charge them.

However, on Friday they lost another round in their legal battle when the Court of Appeal denied their application for a hearing.

