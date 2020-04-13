Jamaica's COVID-19 cases now at 73, three more recoveries

The Health Ministry is reporting that in the last 24 hours, one sample has tested positive for COVID-19, pushing Jamaica’s tally to 73.

The Ministry says the new case is a 57-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew with no travel history, but is a contact of a confirmed case.

According to the Ministry, there are now 31 imported cases, 34 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, six are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and two cases are under investigation.

Some 55% of confirmed cases are male and 45% are female, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 12 to 87 years old.

The Ministry says health departments across the island are currently tracing approximately 379 close contacts of the confirmed cases.

To date, a total of 1,199 samples have been tested including those for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) resulting in 1,121 negative and 73 positive, with five samples pending, according to the Ministry.

In the meantime, three more patients have recovered and have been released from hospital.

