Jamaica's COVID-19 cases jump to 105, seven-day lock down for St Catherine

Jamaica's confirmed COVID-19 cases have jumped to 105.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton informed that 32 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The new cases are comprise five males and 27 females, who range in age from 19 to 70 years old.

Some 31 cases are from St Catherine and one from Kingston and St Andrew.

They bring to 34 the number of cases under investigation.

Of the remaining 71 confirmed cases:

• 31 are imported

• 34 are contacts of a confirmed case

• Six are local transmission

Meanwhile, 21 persons have recovered, 20 persons are in quarantine and 65 are in isolation.

A total of 1,290 samples have been taken with 105 confirmed positives and 1,185 negatives.

Tufton indicated that 31 of the 32 cases are linked to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine.

Two employees recently tested positive for the virus, prompting the company to close the building.

The Kingston location was also closed.

Tufton informed that 787 workers are employed at the Portmore location, noting that 258 persons have been interviewed & sampled, 65 tests returned, and 33 tested positive.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that there will be a seven-day lock down in St Catherine.

The measure will run from Wednesday, April 15 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.

But the Prime Minister says it is likely to be expanded.

People who are pregnant, disabled or are 65 years and older will only be allowed to go out for the essentials of life from 8 a.m - 10 a.m on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

People with surnames A-M will go at 10 a.m - 1:30 p.m.

People with surnames N-Z will go at 1:30 p.m - 5 p.m.

All people must wear a mask in public.

