20 new COVID-19 cases, tally now 125

Jamaica has recorded another 20 coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 125.

The additional confirmed cases include five males and 15 females, with ages ranging from two years to 43 years.

Eighteen of the new cases are from the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine.

The others are a two-year-old male from St James and a 43-year-old female from St Catherine.

This brings to 52, the number of confirmed cases working at Alorica with their ages range from 18 to 34 years, including 41 females and 11 males.

There are 47 individuals from St Catherine, three from Kingston and St Andrew, one from Clarendon and one from Portland.

The Health Ministry says there are now 33 imported cases, 34 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, 6 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and 52 cases are under the Alorica investigation.

Some 51 or 41% confirmed cases are male and 74 or 59% are female, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two to 87 years old.

The health departments across the island are currently tracing approximately 432 close contacts of the confirmed cases.

To date, a total of 1,391 samples have been tested resulting in 1,258 negative and 125 positives, with eight samples pending.

The total number of persons recovered and released from hospital is 21 while there are five deaths.

The fifth death is a 63-year-old female from Portland, who died on Tuesday.

Currently, 66 patients remain in isolation and 21 persons are in quarantine at a government facility.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.