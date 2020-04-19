eProbe | Willing and ready - Entertainment fraternity unites to fight COVID-19

“I am willing.” These were the words of veteran saxophonist and producer Dean Fraser, who shared with e Probe that he was willing and ready to offer cash and talent in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am all in, so let’s see what’s happening,” he said.

And this might well be the attitude driving some of the initiatives that members of the entertainment fraternity have been undertaking.

Entertainer Ce’Cile said she was happy with the way in which members of the sector have been helping out in their own unique ways.

“Romeich is doing an awesome job, DSE (Downsound Entertainment) has been giving away quarantine packages, Spice is one of the people who have been very vocal about staying at home, and I see Shenseea doing it as well, so there are a lot of things happening,” she said.

Earlier this month, Downsound Entertainment kicked off their care package quarantine relief initiative, delivering hundreds of care packages to individuals across the island.

Romeich Entertainment has also been making some rounds in Kingston, helping out more than 45 families who were in need. In a recent post on their Instagram page, Romeich also urged others to join in and help where possible.

Ce’Cile has also been playing her part.

“Throughout, we have been doing our thing. There are many different ways that we can support things, so whatever we can do to help at this time, we should do. Such as supporting people in getting masks. I have a friend who has been doing that, and I have various people doing various things that they personally don’t want to talk about. People are also helping private citizens that are not spoken about,” Ce’Cile told eProbe.

SHOW LOVE

Ce’Cile noted that she was also encouraging everyone to show love to each other, especially during this time, as it was not only about material things.

“We want to encourage people to show love at this time. We have to remember that we are all one Jamaica. We all need to play our part. As a country, we need to come together because our lives are at stake and our livelihood, and we just need to support, be smart and be responsible in what we say and do,” she urged.

Although members of the entertainment fraternity have been playing their individual roles by way of encouraging posts on their social-media platforms or going live on Instagram in an effort to keep fans around the world motivated to remain hopeful and positive, there have been collective efforts, like the recent ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand’.

Ce’Cile, who also supported the telethon, said she campaigned in her own way for persons to support.

“I’ve spoken to people, reached out to people and I supported it, but I don’t like to talk about who does what and who gives what, that’s a private thing,” she said.

The initiative, a joint effort of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has so far raised in excess of J$50 million.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange said proceeds from Telethon Jamaica will be used to provide “much-needed additional resources for our health services, including ventilators in hospitals and personal protective equipment for front-line staff”.

Reggae crooner Freddie McGregor, who was one of the performers during the telethon, said when he was approached to participate, he was more than willing.

“I gave Minister Grange a resounding ‘Yes’ when she asked if I would perform on the telethon, because I knew the reason for it was bigger than just me, this was for my country and my people. I am very happy I gave my time and talent to Jamaica, land we love,” McGregor told eProbe.

Although falling well short of the $1.3 billion target, Grange said they would continue to rotate the broadcast across the world in an effort to raise more funds to provide additional resources for the health service.

The amount of gear and equipment Jamaica needs to tackle COVID-19 are far from cheap, and several organisations have come on board to aid the country.

The New York-based American Friends of Jamaica has donated in excess of US$100,000 (J$13.5 million), which includes more than 18,000 N95 masks, nearly 40,000 sterile gloves, 1,140 surgical gowns, and nebulisers. The shipment of equipment has been consigned to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for distribution to The University Hospital of the West Indies and other first responders facing a critical shortage of gear amid the pandemic. The supplies were scheduled to arrive this month.

There have also been a number of offers to contribute, as the Chinese government has pledged to deliver to the island 60,000 masks, gloves, eye protectors, protective suits and test kits for 3,000 people. Jamaica is also slated to receive 10,000 masks from the Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

The country is expected to boost the number of ventilators in the public health system from 80 to 105 by May.

DONATE NOW

The telephone lines and website are still open for persons who were unable to make an initial donation during last weekend’s ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand’, to still participate.

To make a donation online, visit www.jatogetherwestand.com or www.mypaymaster.com. To donate by telephone, call 888-729-2455 (toll free), 876-960-9635, 1-866-228-8393 (toll free from Jamaica, the United States or Canada) or +44 0808 189 6147 (toll free from UK and Europe); or WhatsApp 876-550-1754. Cash donations are accepted at any Paymaster location in Jamaica or any branch of Citibank to account number 9250709218 (outside of Jamaica).