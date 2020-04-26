Rashanne Henry lifts the Weaklys’ spirits

Mandeville, Manchester:

“Take time daily to reflect on how much you have. It may not be all that you want, but remember, someone somewhere is dreaming to have what you have.” – Germany Kent.

Last week, The Gleaner highlighted the story of 32-year-old Nickesha Weakly, a woman whose despondency had reached extreme levels as a result of diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, and an air of helplessness. Her parents also battle similar illnesses.

This week, the family has seen light at the end of the tunnel as a good Samaritan has lifted their spirits and made a donation of $150,000 – enough to cover a few weeks of dialysis treatment for Nickesha and medication for the family.

“I was sitting on the couch reading the story, and believe me, when I saw the situation, tears came to my eyes. It really rested on my heart, and I knew I had to do something. I felt even if I had to borrow the money or take out an advance on my credit card, I knew I had to do something to help,” said Rashanne Henry.

The 27-year-old justice of the peace and CEO of Puerto Anton Developers Limited, based in Kingston, said he was born in Portland but grew up in Kingston with parents who instilled in him the importance of being satisfied with what they could provide and never being ungrateful.

GREATEST GIFT

“I have never been the beneficiary of any donation, but I have the greatest gift, and that is of life. I don’t have it all, but I am willing to do what I can, no matter how small. I grew up seeing my parents struggling, so I know how rough things can be. The Bible says all is vanity. No matter what we achieve and how highly it places us, it is nothing if we can’t help our brothers and sisters. I can’t save the world, but if I can save one person, that is the world,” he said.

Having given to the Jamaica National Children’s Home and the Jamaica Society for the Blind, Henry said he knows that the needs are many and that there is much more that needs to be done. But he is hoping that other persons will lend their support.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late and you start reflecting on what you could have done. Do what you can now. Put yourself in somebody else’s shoes – it could be you one day. My hope is really to start a foundation so I can give more,” he said.

Nickesha and her mother told Family & Religion that this has given them renewed hope.

“I can’t even tell you how I feel. I literally did not know how I would do the dialysis treatment this week, because there is no money, and God has provided for me for a few weeks,” said Nickesha.

Mother Eliza Weakly was overwhelmed with emotion and moved by Henry’s humility and genuineness.

She said: “I don’t have tongue to say thanks. This may look like a drop in the bucket, but it will go a far way. For this young man to travel all the way from Kingston to give us this donation, God bless you, sir.”

She said that every day is a struggle, having to care for her husband and asking someone to tend to him when she has to go out with her daughter, but she remains hopeful.

“Some days, I have to get someone to accompany my daughter for treatment. Her sister and other relatives help out, but I am hopeful that things will work out for us,” she said.

To assist Nickesha and her family, you may call (876) 580-9882 or make donations to their GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1x05whwfqo

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com