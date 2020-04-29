An ‘angel’ to the rescue - May Pen businessman makes dream come true for mother of four

Thirty-six-year-old mother of four, Sashana Wilson, has always struggled to keep her head above water while raising her children – aged 14, 12, 10 and eight. Her task was further compounded with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the children being stuck at home with no computer, no access to the Internet and not even a phone to put on the occasional data, Wilson agonised about how far behind in their schooling they would be when it is all over.

However, she is now thanking God and an ‘angel’, Stephen Liao, owner of National Self Serve, for coming to her rescue. Liao gifted the family with $30,000 worth of groceries as well as a desktop computer and a computer desk. He also paid for the Internet connection and will be footing its monthly bill.

“I feel overwhelmed and so full of joy ... I am so grateful,” Wilson gushed to The Gleaner. She said that from she was a child, she was always struggling. “I was born in sufferation. I grew up in it and now I’m trying to support my children without an education.”

Wilson said life was a bit easier when the children’s father was alive as he used to work and support the family. However, after the birth off her fourth child, he was gunned down while coming from work.

“I used to work in a bar but I couldn’t do that as often as I wanted to because I have three daughters, and you have to know what you doing. You can’t leave them unattended,” she said.

Wilson got emotional when she spoke about the fortune that has come her way with the help from Liao. “It’s a blessing ... it’s only God could do this and a man with a heart to help,” she said.

She added that her greatest dream is that her daughters will not be anything like her – getting pregnant at an early age and not having a good education.

Wilson got pregnant at age 19, and said she hopes that her daughters will wait until they are at least in their 20s and married before starting their family.

She admitted that while she is grateful for the food, she is most thankful for the computer and the accompanying Internet access.

“Once you have education, you can go after what you want,” she shared, revealing that her children have career goals ranging from being a lawyer, a surgeon to teaching.

As for herself, she has not given up hope of one day making a contribution to society and leaving a legacy for her children. But for now, it’s all about ensuring that they capitalise on the golden opportunity that has been given to them by Liao, who shies away from the limelight.

Liao said Farm in Clarendon is a place where he is happy to visit, as the love and warmth he receives from both children and adults are enough compensation for his benevolence.