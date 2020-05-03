FULL LIST | 18 arrested at Kingston party during curfew hours

The police have released the names of the 18 people arrested last night at a party during curfew hours.

They have been charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act and have been granted bail and booked to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 30.

The police say about 7:15 p.m on Saturday, they were on patrol on Orange Street in Kingston when they heard loud music.

Eighteen people were last night arrested in Orange Villa off Slipe Road in Kingston for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act. They were held at a party during the curfew hours when they should have been inside their premises. Details soon. - Contributed video. pic.twitter.com/3bQzT0mLci — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) May 3, 2020

They went to investigate and found a group of people at a party.

The police say the people were instructed to go home.

According to the police, majority of the patrons complied, however, 18 reportedly did not and so they arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

However, in a video on social media one senior officer was heard saying some of the patrons eluded them.

Those arrested and charged are:

1. Ian Scott, 41-year-old tiler of Orange Street, Kingston

2. Nayeer Brown, 32-year-old electronics salesman of Orange Street, Kingston.

3. Kerri-Anne Wilson, 22-year-old student of Orange Street, Kingston.

4. Michael Isaacs, 27-year-old machine operator of Orange Street, Kingston.

5. Errol Sinclair, 68-year-old unemployed of Orange Street, Kingston.

6. Kevin Wilson, 42-year-old footballer of Orange Street, Kingston

7. Shanice Powell, 25-year-old, firefighter of Orange Street, Kingston.

8. Javier Ellis, 28-year-old janitor of Tarrant Drive, Kingston 10

9. Kenroy Collins, 23-year-old forklift operator of Gordon Road, Kingston.

10. Jermaine Reid, 21-year-old factory worker of Gordon Road, Kingston.

11. Jevaughn Walker, 25-year-old machine operator of Gordon Road, Kingston.



12. Alex Hanson, 24-year-old machine operator of Gordon Road, Kingston.

13. Glenford Elvin, 42-year-old firefighter of Old Hope Road, Kingston 6.

14. Gossett Haye, 68-year-old carpenter of Boulevard Park, Kingston 11.

15. Carl Jackson, 44-year-old porter of Wellington Street, Kingston 4.

16. Rickton Wauchoupe, 58-year-old groundsman of Four-Forty Drive, Kingston 20.

17. Devon Armsby, 41-year-old labourer of Four Forty Drive, Kingston 20

18. Steve Brown, 35-year-old construction worker of Four Forty Drive, Kingston 20.

