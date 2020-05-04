Jamaica removed from US trade representative watch list

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is reporting that Jamaica has been removed from the United States Trade Representative watch list, which the country has been on for decades.

It says this follows the tabling of the Patents and Designs Bill by Portfolio Minister, Audley Shaw, which led to the passage in January of the Patents and Designs Act to replace the country’s outdated patent and industrial designs regime.

The new bill was developed in an effort to modernise Jamaica’s patent and industrial designs regime and to implement its international obligations.

Jamaica’s removal was disclosed by the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on April 29 in its annual Special 301 Report on the adequacy and effectiveness of trading partners’ protection of intellectual property rights and the findings of its Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy.

The Special 301 Report identifies trading partners that do not adequately or effectively protect and enforce intellectual property rights or otherwise deny market access to US innovators and creators that rely on protection of their IP rights.

Trading partners that currently present the most significant concerns regarding IP rights are placed on the Priority Watch List or Watch List.

The US agency identified 33 countries for these lists in the Special 301 Report.

The Ministry notes that the report highlighted Jamaica’s establishment of a specialised intellectual property vice-squad within the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It also stated that the United States will continue to engage with Jamaica to monitor reforms.

According to the Executive Director of the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), Lilyclaire Bellamy, “this is truly a significant achievement for the government and people of Jamaica. The US Embassy has been interacting with the Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, National Security and Justice Ministries,” she informed.

“The collaboration between JIPO and the IP enforcement arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force along with the Ministry of Justice has made this a reality. This is a win for all creatives in Jamaica whether in the field or arts or sciences and we welcome the recognition of the efforts of the arms of government in working towards the achievement of this removal from the USTR watch list. The board, management and staff of JIPO recognise and thank everyone for the role that they played in this achievement,” she added.

