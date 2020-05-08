Minor earthquake in Portland

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies is reporting that a minor quake hit a section of Portland this morning.

The unit says the 2.8 quake occurred about 9:13 and had an epicentre near Spring Garden.

It had a focal depth of five kilometres and was reportedly felt in Hart Hill.

