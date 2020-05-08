Tips to help students ace online learning

Now that a physical classroom is removed from the learning equation, students have to overcome new obstacles. One of the most important considerations in online learning is reliable connectivity. However, not everyone has access to this necessity. Tools and equipment are other requirements. Unfortunately, these, too, are not easily available for all children. How, then, can students succeed amid school closures? The answer lies at the crossroads of creativity and collaboration. Here are some tips on how to be more prepared for the virtual learning experience:

1. BECOME MORE TECH-SAVVY

Now that students are learning online, they have to become familiar with their primary engagement tool – a laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone. Becoming more familiar with it will allow them to utilise its software with ease so they can efficiently complete assignments and log on to their e-learning platform. They will also learn to troubleshoot, as technology glitches occur periodically. That is why it is important to regularly back up course materials and homework on an external drive or through the use of cloud storage. Also, it is good to keep the teacher’s contact information handy so they can easily reach out to them, should the need arise.

2. GET INTO A ‘CLASSROOM’ STATE OF MIND

E-learning is not an easier way to learn, rather, it is a more convenient one. So the same rules that apply within a physical classroom setting applies online. Students are still expected to work together, complete assignments, meet deadlines, and be self-disciplined. To successfully do this, they need to dedicate sufficient time to each subject area and fully commit to the learning process. This means consistently attending classes and making a habit of studying.

3. HAVE A DEDICATED STUDY SPACE

A good learning environment will help to shape a good study routine. So, whether it is a corner in a bedroom or an open space in the living room, ensure your child has a designated ‘classroom’ in the house. This area should be organised, readily available to them and have little to no distractions. This is a new normal, so ask all members in the household to respect this space by not interrupting your child while studying or when attending online classes.

4. COMMUNICATION AND REVISION ARE THE KEYS TO SUCCESS

Do not be discouraged if your child does not fully grasp a concept. Instead, encourage them to ask questions while class is still in session and make a conversation out of their curiosity. It is better to have complete clarity on a subject matter as this will make revision easier. When class is finished, implore them to take some time to commit the day’s lesson to memory so they can achieve maximum results. This is a new way of learning for many students, so be patient with them, and teach them to be patient with themselves if they do not understand right away. Their teacher and classmates are there for support. If we help each other, we will all succeed.

Ricardo D. Allen is founder and CEO of One on One Educational Services, the Caribbean’s largest online e-learning company that allows regional institutions, companies and governments to deliver personalised and cutting-edge learning solutions online, and on-demand.