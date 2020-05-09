CSEC exams to be held in July

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that exams for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) are to be held in July.

Results are to be released in September.

The decision was taken at the first emergency virtual meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Education on Friday, according to a release posted on the CARICOM website, and comes in response to the region's continued fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Following a presentation to the meeting by CXC's registrar, Dr Wayne Wesley, COHSOD agreed on Friday that the exams would be administered using an e-Testing modality in countries equipped with the requisite infrastructure. However, candidates will be allowed to sit paper-based examinations, where there are challenges with the mode of administration.

The Council also accepted a proposal from the CXC, in collaboration with The University of the West Indies, to accept grades for unit one of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), along with previous academic results, to determine matriculation to the university.

According to the release, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have raised concerns about the date and modification of the exams. However, CXC has indicated that further bilateral discussions in relation to special considerations could be explored.

Meanwhile, the Council also adopted guidelines from Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for the reopening of schools. The guidelines include mental health considerations during a public health crisis. CARPHA also reminded the council of the complexities of the education systems in member states and the challenges faced with social distancing.

The Caribbean Union of Teachers raised concerns about the health and safety of stakeholders.

