Rock and roll legend, Little Richard, dead

One of rock and roll's founding fathers, Little Richard, has died. He was 87 years-old.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine, his death was confirmed by his son, Danny Penniman. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Richard, whose performance style was defined by his fervent shrieks, flamboyant wardrobe, sexually charged lyrics and energetic piano playing, was known for hits such as “Tutti Frutti”, “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up”, which were all released in 1956; “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958.

Several of his songs have been performed by artistes over the years, including The Beatles, and his style has influenced artistes, such as Prince.

Richard was born Richard Wayne Penniman on December 5, 1932, in Macon, Georgia, in the United States. He was one of 12 children and grew up around uncles who were preachers.

