McNeill wants probe into tourism entities not filing deductions

Opposition spokesman on tourism, Dr Wykeham McNeill, is calling for an investigation into allegations that some employers of tourism workers have not been turning over income tax deductions to government.

The situation has resulted in some tourism workers being unable to benefit from the government's COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) relief programme.

Tourism has been the hardest hit sector of the economy by the COVID-19 pandemic, with hotels, attractions and restaurants in the sector closed, and hundreds of workers put out of a job.

Some hotel workers who have not been able to benefit from the relief programme have complained, alleging that their employers were not turning over their deductions to government as required by law.

McNeill said those workers should not be penalised.

“The failure of employers to honour their payroll deductions should not disqualify the workers from the relief initiative,” McNeill said in a release.

"In light of the hardship being experienced by tourism workers, I am urging the government to investigate these allegations immediately and provide an emergency solution to ameliorate the situation facing our tourism workers,” he continued.

McNeill said the government should work directly with hotels and other employers in the sector, to establish a database of displaced workers. He said this will ensure that no tourism worker is deprived of the benefits under the relief programme.

"Jamaica’s tourism brand has been firmly established because of the spirit, talent, charisma and sacrifice of these workers. Let us show them that we appreciate all they do for tourism and that we really do care!" he quipped.

