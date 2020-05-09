One of two men murdered in Swallowfield identified

One of the two men killed in Swallowfield, along Old Hope Road in St Andrew, yesterday has now been identified.

The police say he is 40 year-old Clinton Jarrett, a welder of Cambridge district, St. Andrew. The other man is yet to be identified.

Investigators say a third man is in hospital receiving treatment.

The sleuths say the incident happened at about 5:05 p.m., as Jarrett and the other men stood on the roadway. They were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a motor car who opened fire hitting them several times.

A video, believed to be of the incident, showed men with high power rifles exiting, what appears to be a Nissan AD wagon. After the shooting they return to the waiting vehicle, shooting at another man who seemed to have witnessed the incident, as they make their getaway.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.