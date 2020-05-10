Bishop Cleveland Mattis – The all-rounder on the battlefield for God

There is nothing average about Bishop Cleveland Mattis who uses the skills and knowledge he has acquired over the years, from varying areas, to be more relatable to the people he serves and transform lives through the teachings of the Holy Spirit.

Bishop Mattis, who pastors the Holy Ghost Power Ministries International, Old Harbour Town Assembly, in St Catherine, has been in ministry for 32 years and has given 20 years of that time to his current congregation.

He is also a deputy to the president and founder of Holy Ghost Power Ministries, Apostle Keith B. Pitt; has received formal training in the areas of restorative justice, dispute resolution, church and family mediation, parliamentary procedures, effective counselling, leadership and communication, protocol, adolescent sexual and reproductive health, PC repair, auto mechanics; and is a justice of the peace for the parish of St Catherine.

“I am better able to serve my members and community. I provide mentorship to the youth, middle-aged and elders of the ministry. The ministry now holds a vibrant core of young, powerful ministers, who I mentor and provide leadership to. I am the founder and supervisor of the ‘Attract Increase and Maintain (A.I.M) programme of the church, which is an evangelistic ministry that is focused on attracting new souls for the kingdom, increasing the body of the ministry and maintaining the growth and stability of the ministry. I also offer counselling to anyone who needs help, which covers grief, family, marriage and individual.”

The bishop said he is a firm believer in growth and development, and encourages the young people he leads to ‘always upgrade’.

“It brings much joy to my heart to see my young congregants, excelling in their CSEC exams, to being graduates of master’s degrees, with leading corporate careers.”

The man of God said he has witnessed many unfavourable yet equally favourable conditions that have made his time in ministry worth it.

“One of my fondest memories happened during our annual pastoral anniversary service in 2016. A member of our assembly, who was over 70 years old, performed her own lyrics about my work in providing pastoral care. She engaged the audience with excitement, noting that I was the ‘best, best, best’,” Bishop Mattis said laughingly.

He added that for more than 30 years the church provides a hot meal once weekly, along with groceries and clothing, to persons who are indigent or homeless. This, he says, is done through their Care ministry. Bishop Mattis said there is a vision to expand this outreach programme by increasing the number of beneficiaries, once the resources align.

Mattis believes we are living in trying times, but the church must always stand resolute for the causes which Christ Jesus laid out.

“The challenges we face today come as a reminder to the church to remain steadfast in our belief and pray without ceasing. The Bible had already forewarned us, as stated in 2nd Timothy 3:1: ‘This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come’. However, even with this reality, the church will be strengthened. Isaiah 41:10 states ‘Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand’. The church will always be triumphant against adversities. Matthew 16:18 notes ‘… upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it’.

“My wish for the world is that all would turn to God sincerely and repent. 2nd Chronicles 7:14 states, ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land’,” he ended.

– Tamara Bailey