Kadi-Ann James-Sinclair committed to fighting COVID

Mandeville, Manchester:

Those who have no choice but to face the monster that is wreaking havoc on the land, particularly those who have dependents, cannot be commended enough.

For the next few weeks, we will be introducing you to some of the persons who have been sacrificing themselves, and time with their families, to provide service to their brothers and sisters across the island.

Kadi-Ann James-Sinclair has been a registered nurse and midwife for the past 14 years, nine of which she has spent with the Manchester Health Department dealing specifically with patients who present with chronic conditions.

It was always her dream to care for others, and playing nurse and patient was her most loved pastime as a child.

As a health worker, her daily operations are far from routine, hardly ever knowing what the day may bring. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, her dedication has intensified, and work now requires more of her time.

“The experience with COVID-19 patients has been surprisingly calm because I have already told myself that it is my job. We have to do what we have to do, and that means helping patients who are sick – at whatever cost.”

She added, “I have to give it to the Government; we have what to work with, like our full gears, masks, shields, goggles, etc. There has not been an encounter with a case that we don’t have what we need to deal with it.”

James-Sinclair said that although her job is made easier by the measures implemented by the Government, she is depending on the Jamaican people to take it seriously.

“You need to follow the advice that the health authorities are giving. If you must stay home, stay home. If you have to go on the road, wear a mask, wash your hands, sanitise, and keep calm until all of this is over.”

As the stigma against those who directly associate with COVID-19 patients and those who have contracted the virus rises, the health practitioner took the time to remind persons that the virus is not partial.

“Do unto others as you will have them do unto you. If you don’t want to be discriminated against, don’t do it to other people. It can be a very stressful time, and some days, only a phone call from my children makes it better.”

Her final wish is that people will be more mindful of the virus, remaining healthy so she can remain healthy to take care of her children, who are now away from her to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.

