Romario Scott, Gleaner Writer

Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson has died after ailing with cancer for some time.

Days before her death, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang visited her.

Robinson, who had been the Member of Parliament for St Ann North East since 2001, was a close ally of the prime minister.

In 2018, it was reported that she was doing tests overseas and later, it was confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Robinson became the St Ann North East MP in 2001 after winning a by-election in the traditional People's National Party-controlled constituency.

In 2007, she was appointed State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Four years later, in 2011 she also assumed responsibility for local government and that same year, became state minister in the Ministry of Transport and Works.

Robinson was appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security in March 2016 following the Jamaica Labour Party's victory in the general election held a month earlier.

On October 26 last year, her younger brother, Peter Fakhourie, died of an undisclosed illness.

Shahine Robinson is the second minister in successive governments to die while in office.

In 2014, Agriculture Minister Roger Clarke passed away as he prepared to return to Jamaica following a surgical operation in the United States.

