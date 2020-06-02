Earl Jarrett selected as ECJ chairman

Earl Jarrett has been selected as Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) effective March 1.

Jarrett was elected from among the four selected commissioners of the ECJ.

The Electoral Commission (Interim) Act 2006 states that “the selected commissioners shall elect one of their number to be chairman of the commission and so inform the Governor-General”.

Jarrett was appointed to the electoral commission as a selected commissioner in 2013 under the chairmanship of Dorothy Pine-McLarty, who retired on December 31, 2019.

Retired chief justice Zaila McCalla was appointed as a selected commissioner to the ECJ on January 1, 2020 replacing Pine-McLarty.

The ECJ comprises nine members.

There are four selected commissioners, four nominated commissioners (two nominated on the advice of the Prime Minister and two on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition) and the Director of Elections.

