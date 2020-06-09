Flow ready for active hurricane season

Telecommunications firm C&W Communications, which operates Flow, says it is implementing comprehensive measures for the current hurricane season.

Forecasters have predicted that the five-month season, which began on June 1, will be more active than normal with at least 16 named storms with gusts above 100 kilometres per hour.

This year, there is greater concern for the hurricane season because Caribbean countries are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Connectivity has never been more critical in this region," said C&W Communications CEO Inge Smidts.



IN PHOTO: Inge Smidts

She said work teams have been undertaking rigorous checks on the systems and the company continues to invest in important capabilities across its sub-sea network and in data centres located outside of the ‘hurricane belt’.

According to Smidts, this provides an additional layer of protection for connectivity in the region.

"The ability to stay in contact with loved ones throughout natural disasters has always been important to our customers in the region and we are very proud to play this vital role," she said.

In the meantime, C&W Communications says it has conducted hurricane drills and has launched awareness campaigns encouraging customers to be vigilant and prepared.

