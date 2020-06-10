40,000 tablet computers for needy students

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Alando Terrelonge, says 40,000 tablet computers will shortly be distributed to needy students across the island.

Speaking recently at Digicel headquarters in downtown Kingston, Terrelonge said under the partnership involving his Ministry and e-Learning Jamaica Limited an additional 60,000 tablets are “being sourced” to ensure that children have the devices, which are equipped with school lessons.

“To ensure learning, already 7,000 tablets from the 40,000 associated with our e-Learning partnership programme are in Jamaica, and those will soon be distributed using the model that our technical team at the Ministry has developed, to ensure the most needy of our children get their tablets,” Terrelonge said.

He emphasised that it is important for the digital gap to be bridged, where children have uninterrupted access to safe programmes via the Internet, adding that the Government is committed to providing the devices to advance education.

Terrelonge said the provision of Internet needs to be recognised as a “right for all Jamaican children, in the same way that electricity and water are basic human rights”.

He argued that with more children being connected to the worldwide web, Jamaica will be seen as a “true player” in the technology space, and maintain its role as part of the digital world.

