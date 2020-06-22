Cabbie killed after reported road rage with colleague

A 24-year-old taxi operator is now in police custody following an alleged road rage that ended deadly in Papine, St Andrew on Sunday.

Fifty-three-year-old Delroy George Sinclair, also a taxi operator, was driving his car from Gordon Town to Papine in St Andrew when the suspect accused him of reckless driving.

The police say Sinclair drove to Market Road in Papine and was trailed by the suspect, who was known to him.

An argument reportedly developed between the men, then a tussle.

It is reported that three men then alighted from the suspect’s car and proceeded to beat Sinclair, who is of Maryland District in St Andrew.

Sinclair was later seen bleeding and was rushed to the nearby University Hospital of the West Indies where he died while undergoing treatment.

The 24-year-old taxi operator was held and is now in the custody of the Half-Way Tree police.

