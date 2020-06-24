George Williams released from prison after 50 years without trial

George Williams, the man who had been in custody without trial for 50 years, has been freed.

The prosecution today entered a nolle prosequi when the case against Williams was called up in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Williams, 71, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man in July 1970, but the then 20-year-old was declared unfit to plead and remained in custody since then.

In upholding the application, the court stated that it took into consideration assessment reports and submissions from noted mental health expert Dr Myo Kyaw Oo who indicated that Williams was unable to enter a plea and should be released to his family.

Williams’ brother, Aldwin Jones, said he is delighted with the court’s decision.

"It’s a very happy moment for us. After 50 years, he is coming home and we couldn't be any happier for him.

"At the same time, I want to thank Mr Isat Buchanan his lawyer and the court for arriving at a consensus," said Jones.

