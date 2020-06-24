Robinson calls for removal of taxes on tablets, computer devices ahead of schools reopening

Opposition Spokesperson on Technology, Julian Robinson, is calling for the government to immediately remove the General Consumption Tax on tablets and computer devices to make them more affordable to parents ahead of the reopening of schools.

"This will allow parents to acquire devices at more affordable prices, enabling their children to access online education from home," Robinson said.

He pointed out that many students who do not have computers or tablets at home or appropriate Internet access, have simply been left behind.

"My own estimate from the feedback I have received is that over 50% of our students had no access to online education during this period. The Ministry of Education must conduct an in-depth assessment to determine the extent of the regression and put in place appropriate measures to correct this," Robinson told the House of Representatives yesterday.

He argued that solutions must be found now to assist the thousands of Jamaican students who have no access to the Internet in this time of COVID-19 school closure.

The opposition spokesperson said the government’s failure to deliver tablets to the nation's schools over the past four years, under the established Tablet in Schools Programme, is a signal of mismanagement and dereliction of duty.

Robinson said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed grave and significant inequalities, particularly in the educational sector, and the country cannot move forward until these are adequately addressed.

He said further that come September, as schools face a new normal, students will be required to do a combination of in school and at home online learning.

