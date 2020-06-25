Jamaica acquires four offshore patrol vehicles, two maritime aircraft

The Ministry of National Security has acquired four additional offshore patrol vehicles and two maritime aircraft to aid in improving border security, reducing transnational crimes and providing support to other small island developing states.

This was disclosed yesterday by portfolio minister Dr Horace Chang while addressing a two-day virtual symposium organised by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Ministry entitled, ‘Resilient Policies for National Development’.

Chang noted that the capacity of the JDF Coast Guard to patrol territorial waters and disrupt the drugs for guns and food for guns trade has been strengthened.

“With an increased capacity to police territorial waters, Jamaica will be in a better position to turn its attention more aggressively towards developing its blue economy, which is critical to economic resilience,” Chang said in a statement.

Chang said due to Jamaica’s geographic position, which facilitates trade, logistics, maritime transport, and connectivity, the island is confronted by security risks that require bilateral and regional cooperation.

He, however, lauded the Caribbean Military Academy and the inaugural research symposium for addressing these risks and for providing “a timely, necessary, and welcomed response to the changing security landscape, even as we build a more secure, more resilient country and Caribbean region”.

Chang said the academy, an academic arm of the JDF, provides training of the highest quality, taking into account cultural norms, contributing “gold standards for military training in the Caribbean, while seeking to bring a greater level of strategic thinking into our security architecture.”

