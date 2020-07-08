ZOSO declared for August Town

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in August Town, St Andrew, to restore public order and sustainable peace.

At a press conference this morning, Holness stated that crime has been affecting the community and other areas.

"The community is being robbed of its true potential...The community is assessed as a significant contributor to the level of crime and designated a hotspot. Urgent intervention is needed, especially as major gangs are in the community."

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says there are seven active criminal gangs operating in August Town, a community of 4.7 square kilometres.

He says since the start of the year, there have been seven murders and 14 shootings in August Town.

Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade says the situation in August Town is another element of the long term plan to change the culture of violence in Jamaica.

A ZOSO was also declared in Greenwich Town, St Andrew, one week ago.

