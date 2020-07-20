PNP women's movement wants gov’t to give parents special back-to-school grants

The People’s National Party (PNP) Women’s Movement (PNPWM) is calling for the Government to provide relief for parents as the back-to-school fees for the upcoming academic year become a reality.

President of the Women’s Movement, Jennifer Edwards, argues that parents paid school fees in September last academic year on the basis that their children would have benefited from a full year of education in school.

However, she says that with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in children having to be at home for almost five months when the fees were already paid, cheated the parent from the full value of the fees paid.

She further argues that parents had to find smartphones or tablets or other electronic devices, as well as money to provide data to access any educational material and training from the school, which increased the burden on many parents.

“The new school year will present its challenges where children are likely to have reduced direct contact hours with teachers, will not be using the school facilities such as libraries, classrooms, electricity and water, yet parents are again being called upon to pay school fees and make other necessary purchases,” Edward said in a statement today.

The Government has announced that it received billions of dollars in aid to help in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, and the Jamaican people need to be the direct beneficiaries of the generosity offered by external philanthropic organisations or governments, Edwards contends.

She says due consideration should be given to assist parents who will need additional resources for data to facilitate e-learning, to pay for higher electricity and water bills and to provide additional food for children at home.

“Some parents will have to engage the services of persons to oversee and care for their children while they are at work,” Edwards added.

