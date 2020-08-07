IAJ donates masks to health, transport sectors

The Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ) recently donated 4,000 masks to the transport and health sectors.

The handover was held at a function to install the new president of the IAJ, Vernon James.

Orville Johnson, IAJ’s executive director, who chaired the function, indicated that the association is very sensitive and responsive to the nation’s efforts being made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“To this objective, IAJ is pleased to demonstrate its awareness and commitment by donating these masks, in addition to other cooperative efforts that have been demonstrated by the insurance industry.”

Ewan Simpson, senior legal officer, and Petra-Keane Williams, corporate communications manager at the Transport Authority, were the recipients of 1,400 masks for distribution, while Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Courtney Coubrie of the Traffic & Highway Division, Jamaica Constabulary Force, was presented with 600 pieces for the Traffic Division.

The Kingston Public Hospital and the Nurses Association of Jamaica also received 1,000 masks each.