JaVotes2020 | Seven MPs not seeking re-election

Seven current members of parliament are not seeking re-election at the September 3 polls.

Among them is Pearnel Charles Sr, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Robert Pickersgill, Derrick Kellier, Ronald Thwaites, Noel Arscott, Evan Redman, and Leslie Campbell are the others.

Both Redman and Campbell are first-time MPs.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips yesterday in parliament paid tribute to the men, who had indicated to their respective parties that they would not be seeking re-election.

“We all wish them well and pay tribute to them for their service to their country, for the people who they have served,” Phillips said.

Charles thanked parliamentarians for their service.

“We have had rough times and soft times, and I need to say, yes, politics is not always as people think. I want to say to both sides, I wish you good luck,” he said.

Charles mentioned that the next slate of MPs to enter the House of Representatives will likely include more women.

- Romario Scott

