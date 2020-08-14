Fri | Aug 14, 2020

Ethiopian consulate donates 1,000 care packages

Yodit Getachew-Hylton, honorary counsul for Ethiopia in Jamaica, bumps elbows with a member of the Waltam Park New Testament Church of God, while other members of her team look on. The consulate has donated more than 1,000 care packages to churches and homes for the aged.

The Consulate of Ethiopia in Kingston, through its outreach programme Ethiopia-Jamaica Connection, has been supporting the vulnerable and affected people in Kingston during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a part of the consulate’s Ethiopia-Jamaica Connection Programme, the consulate distributed over 1,000 care packages of food items, personal care items, face masks, and hand sanitisers for the members of the Waltham Park New Testament Church of God, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church of the Abuna Yesehaq Home for the Aged, and other communities in the Kingston area.

The Ethiopian government and people hope that this contribution will bring some temporary relief, as well as to connect the two countries’ people and governments.

Honorary Consul Yodit Hylton stated, “The Ethiopian Consulate in Kingston, Jamaica, is committed to working in solidarity with the people and the Government of Jamaica, and thereby helping to overcome the challenges faced by the entire global community.”