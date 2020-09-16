St James man charged for stabbing, mother being sought

A St James man has been charged and his mother is being sought by the police in relation to a stabbing attack in Lilliput.

Nineteen-year-old Quwayne Lewis, otherwise called ‘Ice’, was charged on Sunday.

A court date is yet to be set.

The police report that Lewis and his mother allegedly pounced upon the complainant at his workplace about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 10.

They then allegedly used knives to stab him several times all over his body.

The police say he managed to escape and residents assisted him to hospital.

Lewis was arrested when he turned up at the Barrett Town police station later the same day to make a report.

He was subsequently charged.

Detectives are appealing to his mother to turn herself in immediately.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

