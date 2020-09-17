Bobby Pickersgill hospitalised in an intensive care unit

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

Former Cabinet Minister Robert ‘Bobby’ Pickersgill is now in an intensive care unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Pickersgill, who served as Minister of Water, Land, Environment and Climate Change in the People's National Party Administration up to 2016, was admitted on Thursday.

He was also the St Catherine North Western Member of Parliament from 1989 to 2020.

Pickersgill earned the title ‘seven-star general’, before bowing out of politics, opening the door for former PNP councillor Hugh Graham, who succeeded him in the September 3 general election.

In a recent interview, the politician told The Gleaner that he was the only remaining senior political figure in his party who sat at the feet of every leader of the PNP: from Norman Manley to his son Michael, to P.J. Patterson, Portia Simpson Miller and Dr Peter Phillips.

Pickersgill also served as PNP chairman for 25 years, competing only once for the position, when he thrashed Phillips.

The veteran politician entered politics while on Taylor Hall at the University of the West Indies, Mona, then moved on to joining the PNY Youth Organisation, before he became chairman of the PNP's St Catherine North Western constituency.

