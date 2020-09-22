CSEC, CAPE results to be released today

Students will receive their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results later today.

Barbados Minister of Education, Santia Bradshaw, made the announcement this morning at a press conference.

According to Bradshaw, the results will be sent to the respective ministries of education across the region and students simultaneously.

This, as a result of the challenges associated with the administration of examinations, the later than usual release of the results, and the need to accommodate many students who are awaiting their results for matriculation into tertiary institutions both regionally and internationally.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the May/June sitting to July.

Director of Operations in the Examination Services Division, Nicole Manning, shared that there was an improvement in students attaining grades two in Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects. All other acceptable CAPE grades (1-5), saw a decline.

Meanwhile, for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), there was an overall 3.81 percent increase in students receiving acceptable grades (1-3).

In CSEC Mathematics, there was a marked improvement in student performance compared to 2019. Fifty-two percent of students received passing grades compared to 46 percent in the previous year.

Also, 12 percent of candidates were awarded grade ones, a four percent improvement from last year.

In English A, 82 percent of candidates obtained passing grades, 23 percent of whom received grade ones.

