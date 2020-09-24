Grenada reports significant increase in dengue cases

ST.GEORGE’S, Grenada, Sep. 24, CMC – The Ministry of Health in Grenada is reporting a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of dengue fever, with the parishes of St David, St George’s and St Andrew recording 29 cases in week 38 when compared to week 37 when there were only nine.

“A marked increase in dengue cases has been observed as the outbreak progresses. Dengue type 3 was confirmed by CARPHA for a case reported in epidemiological week 37 from the district of St. David,” said the Weekly Communicable Disease Surveillance Report.

Dengue type three is more severe in terms of body aches and pains when compared with other strains of the mosquito borne disease.

According to reports, the total number of cases confirmed so far for 2020 is 118. In 2019, 123 persons were diagnosed with dengue.

Health Minister Nicholas Steele said the Ministry will be increasing its fogging operations.

The increase in the number of cases of dengue comes even as neighbouring St Vincent and the Grenadines grapples with an outbreak that has outbreak that has claimed the lives of at least two persons.

