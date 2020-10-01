Police probing suspected drowning in Bull Bay, St Andrew

Sixty-three-year-old Basil Ellis, a retiree of Copacabana in 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, is suspected to have drowned at the Little Copa Beach in the parish on Wednesday.

The police report that about 11:20 a.m., a passer-by saw the body and alerted them.

On their arrival, his body was seen lying on the shore.

It was processed and removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination to be conducted.

