Flash flood watch remains in place for all parishes

The Meteorological Service has continued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

It remains in place until 5:00 p.m.

The met office says the tropical depression that is south of Jamaica has now developed into Tropical Storm Delta.

At 7:00 a.m., the centre of Tropical Storm Delta was located near latitude 16.4 degrees North, longitude 78.4 degrees West, or about 210 kilometres south of Negril, Jamaica.

Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 km/h, and this general motion should continue for the next day or so.

A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later today, move near or over the Cayman Islands later tonight, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 km/h with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the tropical storm is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba.

As Delta continues to move south and west of Jamaica, its impacts will continue across most parishes throughout today.

Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms have been affecting all parishes since last night into this morning, with the greatest intensity occurring across northeastern and southern parishes.

The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to continue across sections of most parishes today and continuing into tonight.

With the showers and thunderstorms, rainfall amounts could be 75 - 100 mm with higher values likely over hilly areas and flash flooding is therefore possible.

Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over southern parishes today.

Fishers and other small craft operators who are in port are advised not to venture out as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Those at sea should exercise extreme caution.

