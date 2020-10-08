St Catherine man charged following seizure of M16 rifle

The Central Village Police have arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that occurred in Windsor Heights, Central Village in St Catherine.

Charged is 27-year-old Warren Williams of Windsor Heights, Central Village in the parish.

The police report that about 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a team was on patrol in the community when Williams was seen coming from bushes onto the roadway.

When he was accosted, he reportedly dropped an object to the ground.

It was retrieved and found to be an M16 rifle with a magazine loaded with nine 5.56 rounds.

He was arrested and then charged later the same day.

His court date is being finalised.

