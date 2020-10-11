Virus causing COVID-19 can stay on some surfaces for 28 days says study

The coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for 28 days, the BBC has quoted researchers.

The findings are from Australia's national science agency and they suggest SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus which causes COVID-19, can survive for far longer than thought.

However, the experiment was conducted in the dark and it has already been proven that UV light kills the virus.

Some experts have also thrown doubt on the actual threat posed by surface transmission in real life.

The coronavirus is mostly transmitted when people cough, sneeze or talk.

However, there is also evidence that it can also be spread by particles hanging in the air, the BBC reports. It is also possible someone could get COVID-19 by touching infected surfaces such as metal or plastic, according to the US Centers for Disease Control, but this is believed to be much less common.

