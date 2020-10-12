Education Ministry to use new 1spotEXTRA platforms to transmit classes

The Education Ministry has engaged the RJRGLEANER Communications Group to help students access classes.

The lessons will be transmitted through the new platforms 1spotEXTRA1 and 1spotEXTRA2, which will be called School Time and School Time Maths while they are being used by the Education Ministry.

RJRGLEANER Communications Group said the channels will each deliver 24 hours of content for students in live and recorded formats.

It also said one of the channels will allow students to access the ministry’s classes by way of phones, tablets or smart television sets.

The Education Ministry will start using the channels this week and will also use radio, television, cable, and Internet to broadcast more than 400 hours of educational content weekly until December 18.

The 1spotEXTRA audio-visual channels will reside on the 1SpotMedia platform that has more than 500,000 registered users globally, with more than 50 per cent of these users in Jamaica.

“The RJRGLEANER Communications Group is excited to introduce these flexible channels options to clients who desire to reach critical stakeholders on an Internet or mobile data-based platform,” said an RJRGLEANER spokesperson.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.