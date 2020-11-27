Corporate Area merchants, shoppers enjoy Black Friday buzz

Store owners and vendors are happy for the uptick in business, while shoppers revelled in deals as Jamaicans in the Corporate Area enjoyed Black Friday activities.

In the downtown Kingston commercial district, shoppers were out early to take advantage of the reduced prices.

There were long lines at popular establishments with an apparent preference for appliances and furniture stores

The Gleaner caught up with Shelly-Ann Fearon and her teenage daughter as they completed a transaction at once such store on King Street.

The deal she was being offered caused her to smile brightly.

“I am getting a smart TV for my daughter and a gas stove for the kitchen. I walked to see if I could get a normal price, which I did. The prices are very good. I came out to get a bargain, which I did.”

“Me and mi daughter not really going anywhere still because we don’t want to catch the coronavirus,” she said in response when asked about the adjusted curfew hours announced by the government for the festive season.

Peter Pizza, the salesman who was tending to Fearon, told The Gleaner that shoppers were only trickling in during the morning and that he was confident that as the day progressed, far more items would be sold.

“Black Friday is today and right now the sale nah gwaan too bad. Coronavirus ah tek over Jamaica and all bout so we have to wait till likkle more in the evening when it might get better.”

It was similar sentiments among other store attendants who spoke with The Gleaner.

Meanwhile, venturing uptown, Black Friday activities were similarly abuzz in the Half-Way-Tree area of St Andrew where long lines kept store clerks and cashiers busy.

Dean Onfroy, owner of Fierce by Dre, located on Mall Plaza, told The Gleaner that his establishment had been having swift sales from the door opened.

"It’s all good man. Very good sales all day and I really can't complain," Onfroy said, whose store is offering up to 50 per cent off on all items.

"I was anticipating a good crowd but this exceeded my expectations," Onfroy said.

Jaheim Deer was all smiles as he cashed several items.

For him, the $4,000 he spent was "more than worth it."

It was a similar tune for other shoppers.

Over at nearby Infinity Fashions in Tropical Plaza sales were also brisk.

So too at Ammar's and at Answers for Children.

- Jason Cross and Paul Clarke

