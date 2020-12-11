Advantage General gives students computers

Advantage General Insurance Company Limited (AGIC) has donated laptops to two student to provide them with the equipment required to participate in remote learning during the COVID-19 crisis.

Since March 2020, the Ministry of Education has ordered a temporary closure of all public educational institutions because of the current pandemic. This has resulted in an unprecedented disruption in education. School closures have left thousands of students and teachers across the island grappling with the new reality of distance learning.

As the breadth of the challenge for continuous learning came into focus, AGIC worked to find a solution to support the developing need. The company’s president and CEO, Mark Thompson, explained that AGIC “ has never lost sight of the need to continue our students’ education and are conscious of the reality that during this pandemic, many families are unable to provide the essentials for schooling their children”. He said, “Now more than ever, ensuring our children have the ability to continue their education is one of the most important things we can do. We have donated these gently used laptops in excellent condition so that these students may jump right into their schoolwork without missing a beat.”

This initiative seeks to empower the students along their educational journey beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations were collected on behalf of the students by two representatives, who both expressed their gratitude for the computers and for having chosen the students to benefit from the project.