Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee in police custody

Entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta is now in police custody.

The entertainer, whose given name Leroy Russell will be held over night after he was reportedly found with a firearm along Holborn Road, New Kingston.

The Gleaner understands that the probe surrounds a glock pistol.

Tommy Lee was held by members of the police SWAT division.

More details soon.

