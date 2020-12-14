Tue | Dec 15, 2020

Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee in police custody

Published:Monday | December 14, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Tommy Lee was held by members of the police SWAT division.

Entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta is now in police custody.

The entertainer, whose given name Leroy Russell will be held over night after he was reportedly found with a firearm along Holborn Road, New Kingston.

The Gleaner understands that the probe surrounds a glock pistol.

Tommy Lee was held by members of the police SWAT division.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.