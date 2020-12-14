Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee in police custody
Published:Monday | December 14, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta is now in police custody.
The entertainer, whose given name Leroy Russell will be held over night after he was reportedly found with a firearm along Holborn Road, New Kingston.
The Gleaner understands that the probe surrounds a glock pistol.
Tommy Lee was held by members of the police SWAT division.
More details soon.
