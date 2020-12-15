Lucea to stage Grand Market, amid COVID-19 restrictions

WESTERN BUREAU:

While the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) will be putting in a number of measures to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic during the upcoming Christmas season, Lucea’s Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who is also the chairman of the HMC, says that the customary Grand Market will be allowed in the parish capital.

“Areas to be used (for vending) will be specified, and we are still going to have a Grand Market,” said Samuels. “It is difficult for us to tell persons that they cannot do any vending, and if you have seen what has happened since we have the closure (of the island) and everything, there was not any restriction on vending. Vending was still going on, markets were still open.”

Samuels further announced that along with the areas established for vending in the town of Lucea, every effort would be made to ensure that the protocols tied to the Disaster Risk Management Act are closely followed. He said that in accordance with the curfew, all Grand Market activities will end at 9 p.m. to ensure that vendors and shoppers get home by 10 p.m.

“A strict enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Act will be taking place, so it means that if you are caught on the streets at that time (during curfew hours), you are going to face the consequences,” said Samuels. “We are going to ensure that this COVID-19 pandemic is taken seriously in the parish.”

“COVID-19 is really a very expensive virus. It causes you to lose a lot of money. It cost you mentally, physically, and financially, but we can’t afford not to take it seriously,” added Samuels.

With regard to the other festive municipal activities that usually take place across the parish during the Christmas season, Samuels said there would be no mayoral treat for children and the elderly during this year’s Christmas season. He also said that there would be no Christmas tree-lighting ceremony held in Lucea.

“There will be no ceremony (Christmas tree lighting), and this is because of the COVID-19 concerns,” said Samuels, noting that the present situation with the community spread of the coronavirus in St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover had created the need for extra caution.

“Organisations and individuals who wish to give gifts to the infirmary for Christmas may still do so, but there is a restriction that you cannot enter the compound, so whatsoever you have to give, you will have to leave it at the entrance at the security area,” said Samuels.

Superintendent Sheron Beeput, the police commanding officer for Hanover, said the police are somewhat concerned about the COVID-19 situation in the parish, and with the sanctioning of the Grand Market, strong emphasis will be placed on enforcing the law.