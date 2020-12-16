Office parties prohibited for public sector entities

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says that all office parties related to the Government or its agencies and departments are prohibited, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The announcement was made during the sitting of the House of Representatives on December 15.

Holness informed that the Cabinet Secretary has written to all permanent secretaries, who will then pass on the information via circular to the various public-sector departments and agencies.

“We have to set the example as it relates to the maintenance of the orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act,” Holness said.

Information provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, indicates that Jamaica, as at December 15, had recorded 11,907 cases of COVID-19.

Of this number, 3,106 are active cases.

