Two more COVID-19 deaths, 96 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 292.

The deceased are an 89-year-old male of a St Ann address and a 76-year-old male of a Trelawny address whose death was previously under investigation.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving that figure at 45.

Meanwhile, there were 96 new cases with ages ranging from two to 81 years, pushing the total to 12,519 with 2,493 being active.

Of the new cases, 43 are males and 53 are females.

In the meantime, there were 163 more recoveries, increasing the total to 9,579.

Some 79 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Some 348 persons are in government quarantine, while 31,797 are at home.

