St Catherine man suspected drowned in Rio Grande, Portland

A St Catherine man is suspected to have drowned in the Rio Grande in Portland on Boxing Day.

He has been identified as 20 year-old Delroy Wilson of Little Lane in Central Village, St Catherine.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that Wilson got into difficulty while swimming in the popular river.

He was pulled from the water in the vicinity of the Alligator Church Bridge and rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital where he died while being treated.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.