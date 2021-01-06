Jamaica deeply concerned about US Trump protest at Capitol

Jamaica's Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson says the Government has noted with deep concern today's developments in Washington D.C.

"We continue to follow the events and trust that there will be a prompt return to normalcy," she tweeted.

We note with deep concern today's developments in Washington D.C. We continue to follow the events and trust that there will be a prompt return to normalcy in this important neighbour and #democracy in the Western Hemisphere. — Hon. Kamina J Smith (@kaminajsmith) January 6, 2021

One person was fatally shot at the US Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

At the time, the Congress was meeting to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The president-elect decried the protest.

"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault," said Biden.

He also said the scenes of chaos at the Capitol did not represent America and demanded that Trump call and end to the protest.

Trump later released a video asking supporters to go home.

"We have an election that was stolen from us, but you have to go home now," he said.

US president Donald Trump asks supporters to go home. "We have an election that was stolen from us, but you have to go home now," he said. Trump continued, "It was a fraudulent election but don't play into the hands of these people. You have to go home now and go in peace." pic.twitter.com/b7fuPBFnbU — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) January 6, 2021

Trump continued, "It was a fraudulent election but don't play into the hands of these people. You have to go home now and go in peace."

