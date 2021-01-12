‘Storyteller’ Morrison files constitutional motion over delays in awarding damages

Deported Jamaican Richard 'Storyteller' Morrison who was wrongfully extradited to the United States in 1991 has brought a constitutional motion in the Supreme Court.

Morrison is seeking leave to go to the Constitutional Court for orders concerning the delay by the judge to award compensation in his negligence claim against the government.

The government has accepted liability but Morrison claims that the delay in making the award is inordinate and is a breach of his constitutional rights.

A hearing was held into the matter and the amount to be awarded was reserved in March last year.

Last month, he filed a claim in the Court of Appeal over the delay in the delivery of the amount for compensation and was advised that he should first take the issue to the Supreme Court.

The claim for constitutional breaches was filed on January 7.

Morrison, who was alleged to be a member of the Shower Posse Gang, was extradited while an appeal was pending against his extradition order.

He was tried and convicted for offences for which he was not extradited.

The offence for which he was extradited was thrown out for lack of evidence.

Morrison spent 22 years in prison before he was deported in 2013.

Morrison, who is a building contractor, has been fighting a legal battle to get justice since his return.

